CJP remains unhurt in car accident: SC

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed remained unhurt after his convoy met with an accident near Rashakai, the Supreme Court’s spokesperson said on Friday. The spokesperson said that one of the cars in CJP Gulzar’s convoy had an accident as he was travelling to Kohat to attend the funeral of Justice Yahya Afridi’s father. The spokesperson said the accident took place near Rashakai town in Mardan. “Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his car are safe,” said the spokesperson. It was reported on Thursday that Supreme Court’s Justice Yahya Afridi’s father Omar Khan Afridi had passed away. Remembered as an outstanding civil servant, Omer Khan Afridi had previously served as the chief secretary for KP and later an interior minister. His funeral prayers took place around 3:00pm in his native village of Babri Banda, in district Kohat, on Friday. In a statement issued a day ago, the CJP and other honourable judges of the SC expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Afridi’s father. The judges extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.













