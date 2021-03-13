Nigeria gunmen abduct dozens of students in college raid

Gunmen raided a college in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped at least 30 students, government officials and parents said on Friday, in the latest mass abduction targeting a school.

The kidnap gang stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna state, around 9:30pm (2030 GMT) on Thursday, shooting indiscriminately before taking students.

The Kaduna college was said to have some 300 male and female students — mostly aged 17 and older — at the time of the attack.

Kaduna state commissioner for internal security Samuel Aruwan said 30 of the students were missing while the army was able to rescue 180 people after a battle with the gunmen.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students,” Aruwan said in a statement.

“However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.”

The commissioner said some of the rescued students were injured during the operation and were being treated a military hospital.

Police and military personnel stood guard around the college at the outskirts of Kaduna city on Friday afternoon as anxious parents and families waited for news. A fighter jet flew overhead.

Government officials said the students were unaccounted for after a headcount at the college, and parents said they had been taken by the gunmen.

“We have confirmed from her colleagues our daughter Sera is with the abductors,” Helen Sunday told reporters, tears rolling down her face. “I appeal to the government to help rescue our children.”

“It is unacceptable for parents to send their children to school only to be kidnapped by criminal elements,” said Denis John, who said his brother was among those taken.

Heavily-armed gangs in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

The bandits are recently turning their attention on schools where they kidnap students or schoolchildren for ransom — Thursday’s was at least the fourth such attack since December.

Mass kidnappings in the northwest are complicating security challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari’s security forces who are also battling a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

Late night gunfire

Residents near the Kaduna college also heard repeated gunshots in the area late on Thursday.

“We kept hearing gunshots which we ignored as shooting drills from the Nigeria Defence Academy which is a stone-throw from the forestry college,” said Mustapha Aliyu, who lives in the area.

“It was only when we came out for the morning prayers in the mosque that we learnt it was gunmen who took away students from the college,” he said.

The area is notorious for banditry and armed robbery, especially along the highway linking the city with the airport.

The gangs are largely driven by financial motives and have no known ideological leanings. Victims are often released shortly after negotiations though officials always deny any ransom payments.

On Saturday, criminal gangs known locally as bandits broke into the staff quarters of the nearby Kaduna airport, abducting 12 people, according to airport officials.