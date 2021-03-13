Pakistan, Iran reiterate resolve to promote economic, trade linkages

Pakistan and Iran have reiterated the resolve to promote economic and trade linkages between the two countries by building upon historical ties, geographical proximity, cultural affinities and economic commonalities.

This was agreed upon when Hassan Abghari, Deputy Minister of Economic and Finance Affairs and Managing Director Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikhon Friday. Deputy Head of Iranian Mission in Pakistan, Muhammad Surkhabi was also present in the meeting.

Finance Minister Shaikh emphasised to find ways for furthering trade relations. The Pakistan Iran Investment Company can play a pivotal role in strengthening trade and investment between the two countries, he added.

The finance minister briefed the deputy minister that Islamabad is pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export-led growth and sustainable economic development. He apprised him of the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and outlined socio-economic measures taken by the government to lessen the adverse impact of the pandemic on marginalized sections of the society.

The government announced the largest ever fiscal stimulus package and introduced the strategy of a smart lockdown to protect the vulnerable segments of the society which has been acknowledged worldwide, he stated.

Hafeez said that the government is firmly committed to correcting fundamentals of the economy through effective policy making and targeted reforms with an aim to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth strategy, he said.