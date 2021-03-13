Sindh hands over grazing land to local Thar communities

In pursuance of the government of the Sindh’s Resettlement Action Framework, the provisions developed in the wake of Thar coal projects, 850 acres of Gauncher (grazing land) has been handed over to the resettled communities of Thar Coal Block II.

The implementation of historic policy decisions were accomplished by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) during a ceremony held here on Friday where representatives of resettled communities of village New Senhri Dars, senior revenue officials, and representatives of the company and Thar Foundation participated..

Under the resettlement framework, SECMC had shifted one out of two villages and voluntarily shifted 172 households of village Senhri Dars to New Senhri Dars. The model resettlement village is provided with 1100 yards of a bungalow to every married couple, 2 drinking water RO plants, modern education, and health facilities, metaled streets, streetlights, solar system for every housing unit, sewerage system, uninterrupted domestic water supply, playground, worship places, community centers, a market, and other basic amenities.

This has been done for the first time in the development history of Pakistan where the resettled communities have been handed over 850 Acres of Gaucnher land over and above the fully equipped new resettlement village, said Ahmed Munib, Director Site Operations of SECMC.

“The project has also paid lifetime annual compensation of Rs. 100,000 to each of the 172 households for the second year in a row,” he added.

“This is an unprecedented move by the mining firm that local communities have been made beneficiary and made partners of development,” Munib said.

Addressing the ceremony, Sami Sanjrani, Assistant Commissioner and Land Acquisition Officer (LAO) Islamkot taluka said as per the law all the Gaucher lands available in Tharparkar belonged to the government of Sindh.

“The SECMC has acquired additional lands to facilitate local communities for Gaucher and handed over the same for their livestock which has never been done before anywhere in Pakistan,” he added.

Fayyaz Soomro, Manager Land Acquisition SECMC said that they had already deposited the required amount of land compensation with the concerned revenue authorities, and they had consequently paid 95 percent of the legitimate landowners.

The local community elder Nabi Bux Dars thanked the Govt of Sindh and the SECMC for benefitting them with Gaucher facility for their livestock.

He said that they have sacrificed for the larger national interest to exploit coal and generate electricity and left our ancestral houses. “All the families have shifted amicably and have also received annual compensation for the second year of resettlement,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by local community elders Abbas Dars, Taj Mohammad Dars, Jadam Dars, Jam Dars, Manzoor Dars, Anwar Ali Hingorjo, Mukhtiarkar Islamkot, and Mohsin Babbar and Mohammad Hingorjo of Thar Foundation.