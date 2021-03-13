President for bringing the disabled into national mainstream

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need to integrate the differently-abled persons into the national mainstream by imparting them education and skills. Addressing a conference, he said that all over the world the special children get education along with normal kids in the same institutions. The President said that it will help normal children to understand how to deal with the differently-abled and the teachers also need to be trained for the purpose. He said it is important to have accurate statistics of differently abled people and for this purpose a survey is being carried out under the Ehsas Programme.













