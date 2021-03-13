ATC to indict accused cops in Satti murder case on 26th

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing Osama Satti murder case on Friday decided to indict the five accused policemen in the case on March 26.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

The hearing was presided over by the ATC Judge Raja Jawad, in which the accused policemen were presented, while the police failed to present the challan of the case. The Investigation Officer (IO) sought more time from the ATC for filing the challan of the case, which was granted by the court.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until March 26.

On January 2 at around 2:00am, Osama had gone to drop his friend in Sector H-11. When he was returning, the police officials had intercepted his vehicle in Sector G-10 and fired at him from all sides.

The cops killed Osama with proper planning which was a terrorist act, said the FIR. However, all the personnel had refuted charges of engaging in a fight with the victim any time before the incident.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of Osama Satti who was shot dead by policemen in the federal capital.