Pakistan joins UN drive to ensure Covid-19 vaccine available to all

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram has said that Pakistan has joined a new United Nations public advocacy campaign 'Only Together', which calls for coronavirus vaccines to be available to everyone and everywhere to help contain the deadly pandemic. In a tweet on Friday, Munair Akram, who is also the president of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), called for ensuring that all UN peacekeepers receive the Covid-19 vaccine "quickly and equitably". He said that it is vital to control the pandemic for quick recovery of virus-hit world economies. "With the promise of vaccines, we can see light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccines must be considered a global public good", UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message earlier. "The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of upgrading health systems, especially in developing countries, to respond to infectious disease outbreaks," Akram had stated in January. "Our response towards all epidemics, especially the one that engulfs us today, should be of solidarity and international cooperation", he added.














