30 PHP employees regularized after 6 years of delay

Additional Inspector General (IG) Punjab Highway Patrol, Shahid Hanif distributed regularization orders among 30 contract employees after 6 years of delay, here on Friday.

The ceremony was held at Punjab Highway Patrol Head Office as per the direction and vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani, as steps are being taken for the welfare and regularization of the police force on priority basis so that the morale of the force remains high and they are engaged in performing their duties in a better manner.

The newly Regularized employees include 5 junior clerks, 2 Naib Qasid, 14 langris and 9 sweepers. It is worth mentioning that the regularization process of these employees was delayed for 6 years which ended, due to the special efforts of Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, DIG Dr. Abid Khan and SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir.

Expressing good wishes for the future of the regularized employees, Additional IG Shahid Hanif said, “I am deeply happy today to give PHP employees their due right, and I congratulate all the regularized employees especially those 5 fourth class employees who improved their cadre and have been promoted to Junior Clerk”.

He directed the employees to work to the best of their ability for the prestige of Punjab Highway Patrol and leave a clear impression of their character and work. He urged the newly regularized employees to always be polite with the general public.

At the end of the ceremony, Additional IGP, while talking about the Corona outbreak, said that the third wave of Corona is more aggressive than previous waves, so all members of the force should pay special attention to precautions and observe social distance, wear face masks and make sure to use hand sanitizer.

The employees who were regularized are Mohsin, Zahid, Abbas, Abdul Latif, Naeem, Mushtaq, Hoyasaa, Adnan, Atif Sohail, Liaqat Ejaz, Rafiullah, Zameer, Anil, Jaber, Ahmed, Nazakat, Fayyaz, Jahangir, Amir, Iqbal, Amanullah. , Bashir, Farid, Raza, Syed Jaber, Irfan, Rizwan, Mukhtar and Sajjad.