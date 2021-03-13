Six labourers die in coal mine blast in Ormara; two rescued

Six labourers died after a coal mine caved in on Thursday in Ormara area of Balochistan. According to details, eight miners were trapped about 1,000 feet underground when accumulating methane gas exploded at the coal field in the morning on Thursday. Getting the information, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP and other rescue departments reached the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations.

After hours of operation, two labourers were rescued from the mine, while six others passed away. The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility, where the condition of the injured was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the miners were handed over to the heirs. The deceased hailed from Quetta, Muslim Bagh and Qila Abdullah.

A senior official of the Directorate of Mines said, “(The) mine has been closed and an inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Inspector of Mines into the incident.”

According to Pakistan Central Miners Labour Federation, an average of 200 deaths annually occurred in Pakistan due to coal mine explosions.

In the past year, 102 coal miners have been killed in Balochistan in 72 different incidents, Sultan Muhammad Lala, president of the Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation, said. Lala said the government and mine owners were not ensuring safe working conditions at the sites.