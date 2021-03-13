Sindh govt, KE sign MOU to simplify process for new electricity connections

The Government of Sindh & Karachi Electric (KE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday, which formalized the launch of a web portal that will simplify and improve the process of getting a new electricity connection.

This portal connects K-Electric, Electric Inspectorates (Karachi Region-I & II) and consumers on a single platform so that Work Commencement Report (WCR), Test Form and Fitness Certificates can be acquired in a transparent manner without any delays. These documents are prerequisites for energizing an electricity connection by K-Electric.

Upon Sindh Investment Department’s request K-Electric developed the portal which is a web-based platform. Investment Department is the lead agency for implementation of the Doing Business Reform Agenda within the Government of Sindh. This web portal is an important milestone of that Agenda and will positively impact Pakistan’s rank in the World Bank’s Doing Business Index.

At the signing ceremony, Secretary Investment Department, Mr. Asif Ikram, who leads the Reform Agenda in Sindh, appreciated the K-Electric, Energy Department and the Doing Business Reform Unit within the Investment Department. “This reform will not only improve our ranking in the Doing Business Index but will also go a long way in addressing the delays faced by the business community and consumers in Getting Electricity”, he said at the occasion. Participants highlighted and commended the efforts of Minister Energy Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and the Honourable Chief Minister Sindh, Mr. Murad Ali Shah who is spearheading the Doing Business Agenda in the province.

On this occasion, KE reiterated its commitment to assist the Government of Sindh in implementing its Doing Business Reform Agenda. Director New Connections, K-Electric, Mr. Kamran Akhtar Hashmi said the “Web portal for processing of Wiring Fitness Certificates is a mutual agreement between KE and Energy department to reduce delays in processing of Wiring Fitness Certificates”.