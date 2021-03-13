Cop, attacker gunned down in Rawalpindi

A traffic warden was shot dead in a firing incident that took place in the vicinity of Civil Lines police station of the garrison city on Friday.

The assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on security officials who were performing snap checking near the Carriage Factory in the area. A traffic warden lost his life in the firing, whereas, an attacker was killed in retaliatory fire.

The martyred traffic warden is identified as Muhammad Naveed as it is the third attack on police officials in the twin cities during the past four days.

According to police, the alleged attacker killed in the retaliation was identified as Shahid. It emerged that the attacker was also involved in the murder of an inspector Imran whom he had gunned him down along with his accomplice.

Police claimed that the men were furious over the seizure of their vehicles by the inspector which he handed over to Kallar Syedan police station.

A case was lodged over the complaint of the traffic sector in-charge at Ratta Amral police station. According to the first information report (FIR), the motorcyclists came from the side of IJP Road and opened fire after stopping their vehicle in front of the traffic police official Naveed. It stated that the attackers later fled towards Dhoke Hassu area of Rawalpindi.

Following the attack, the Islamabad police chief issued orders for tightening the security arrangements, besides directing on-duty officials to wear bullet-proof jackets and helmets.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman instructed senior officers to check duties by themselves, besides briefing the staff.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younus said that those who attack citizens and the police will not be spared. He added that the Rawalpindi police will not forget the sacrifices of its officers and will bring those responsible to justice.

SHO Imran Abbas was shot dead on March 7. In another attack on the same day, a police officer was gunned down in Islamabad by assailants riding a motorcycle when they were on their routine patrolling of the area.

On March 8, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid praised Islamabad police for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty and maintaining the law and order. He further said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is reorganising in Pakistan, adding that there are threats in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.