PRCS, TRC sign MoU to boost humanitarian cooperation

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Turkish Red Crescent have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the areas of humanitarian and relief operations, information and experience sharing and capacity building.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and Turkish Red Crescent President Dr Kerem KINK signed the MoU at a ceremony here at the National Headquarters. After signing the MoU, both dignitaries also exchanged mementos.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on matters related to humanitarian activities and exchange of knowledge and experiences, besides jointly implementing relief operations in the two countries.

Addressing on the occasion, Chairman Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS is serving the suffering humanity to the best of its capability and without any discrimination. He said Turkey has always stood side by side with people of Pakistan through thick and thin. He also paid rich tributes to the TRC for their magnanimous support and long-term partnership with the PRCS in humanitarian interventions in the last decades. “The TRC has always fulfilled its commitment to support PRCS as a reliable partner in case of any disaster or emergency in Pakistan,” he said. “We are very thankful to TRC for their gift of state-of-the-art Disaster Management Logistic Center at NHQ which is effectively and efficiently being utilized for planning, execution of all disaster and relief operations in the country,” he added.

Abrar ul Haq said the TRC has supported PRCS in ongoing fight against Covid-19 and has provided operational support for the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi where hundreds of patients have been treated free of cost. “We look forward to more support from TRC in the shape of small grants, community service projects and awareness drives on health and blood donation initiative,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Red Crescent President Dr Kerem KINK said relations between Pakistan and Turkish are time-tested. He said PRCS-TRC relationship has a history spanning over decades. “With each passing day, the cooperation is getting stronger. With signing of this MoU, the bilateral collaboration will get a fresh boost,” he added.

Later, the Turkish delegation visited Islamabad Post-Graduate Model College of Commerce H-8/4, Islamabad, where a blood donation camp had been organized by the PRCS. TRC President Dr Kerem KINK appreciated the college students who voluntarily donated blood at the camp.

PRCS Acting Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, TRC Secretary General Huseyin CAN, TRC Head of Delegation in Pakistan Ibraheem Carlos, PRCS and TRC senior officials and volunteers were also present on the occasion.