Sanjrani wins

Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory as Senate chairman effectively delivered the kiss of life to the Pakistani Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government. After the loss of Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate election just a few days ago Sanjrani’s loss in the election for chairman would have completely eroded the writ of the ruling party and handed the joint opposition an emphatic victory. Yet now the victory of the ruling party’s candidate for the chairmanship of the upper house of parliament swings the pendulum back and restores the balance in the government-opposition slugfest that is well underway.

It doesn’t say much about the way we conduct some aspects of our politics that in the same august house the ruling party suffered a blow in the Senate election recently despite having the numbers to win and now has staged an upset victory, of sorts, because its man won even though the opposition commanded the majority. It is precisely because of such episodes, therefore, that some of our system’s harsher critics stand vindicated when they say that such things can only happen in Pakistan. Hopefully now that the crucial Senate election is behind us things will begin to get back to normal and parliament will work in a way that fits a running democracy.

Needless to say, of course, that none of the controversies of the last few days would have taken place if there was really an element of transparency in the voting process. And even though the government and opposition could not work together to make that happen this time, for their own reasons, it would still suit all sides if this problem is overcome before the next Senate vote. Now that the dust is settling, opposition parties would do well to remember their own longing for just such transparency, going back to the Charter of Democracy (CoD) in General Musharraf’s time, and work with the government on the matter. The way some of the country’s most senior politicians practically bent over backwards and, at least some of them, indulged in what was clearly foul play and greasing of palms might have served their own purposes for the time being, but it brought a fair degree of embarrassment to the public and indeed the country. It is now the duty of our elected representatives to make the system completely transparent and answerable to the people. Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory should mark the beginning of a new, welcome chapter in Pakistan’s politics. *