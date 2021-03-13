The two trillion dollars: The rains of currency or hailstorms of debts

Will President Biden, save the midsize business economy of America. Welcome to springtime, is this a gentle rain of currency; manna from heaven or a hailstorm of debt? The mini-micro-small-medium-enterprise economy of the USA now gets some amazing opportunities. Suddenly, on the grassroots economic development frontiers, new eruptions, new realities but simultaneously all around the world, nation-by-nation, city-by-city, pandemic recovery forcefully teaches us some new global-age mantras.

Stillness is death: How constant learning, constant disruption, and constant advancements, constant collaborative dialogue brings new perpetual life to enterprise. When they are all moving in simultaneous synchronization seeking collaborative engagements for common good, when triangulated they become pillars of growth.

New corporate math emerges; A $1000, investment in technology today, buys digital solutions, which were million dollars, a decade ago. Today, a $1000 investment buys on global-age upskilling on export expansion that were million dollars a decade ago. Today, a $1000 investment on virtual-events buys what took a year and cost a million dollar a decade ago. Today, any micro-small-medium-enterprise capable of remote working models can save 80% of office and bureaucratic costs and suddenly operate like a mini-multi-national with little or no additional costs.

Not your simple parks, these are tactical and combative battlefields in search of new warriors, ready with new mobilization of talents. Just like when the desktop revolution turned the business world upside down. We are on a crossroads of passing through the eye of the needle. A complete turnaround in mind is now a new prerequisite. Just remember, “vision” is not about seeing more, rather it is seeing much less, but far more clearly.

Success at times is failure management; failure is often about a lost battle, but not about a lost war, the ultimate success is not necessarily about winning the war, success more about understanding of the battlefield, as the real victory hidden outside the war

Will $2 trillion save the midsize business economy of America? President Biden is delivering on the promise to build a great US economy and avoid trade-wars, therefore, on table, internal skill-wars to upskill and reskilling-working citizens to stand up to global competitive standards is now top priority. Nations of the world now measured by new standards of skilling and re-skilling for the new world, observe how the last tectonic shifts started and changed the power-map of the world during our recent ‘computer-age’ transformation.

Now is the time for national mobilization of entrepreneurialism on digital platforms of upskilling for exportability, for some 200 nations and 10,000 cities. Imagine if SBA the Small Business Administration of USA mobilized selected 10 Million SME for digital platforms for rapid-fire upskilling of exporters and reskilling of micro and small-medium manufactures to quadruple productivity, performance and profitability leading to additional new jobs creations. This is like a Marshall Plan but in reality more like a turnkey digital platform economy maneuver seeking right and authoritative leadership. Imagine if doubling or quadrupling of productivity created 10 new jobs, this would add 100 million new jobs in 1-2 years. Maybe not the best jobs but surely secure local grassroots prosperity.

Key Question: Are American cities and national regions ready for national mobilization of entrepreneurialism? Are national Chambers and associations in agreement on upskilling small medium enterprises? Is there an aggressive national agenda to quadruple innovative excellence and exportability? How skilled are local leaderships of gatekeeper agencies on such national-global deployments? How streamlined are the business-women-groups to come forward and such pragmatic fronts? How expert are they on national mobilization of entrepreneurialism on digital platforms of upskilling?

Now the immediate task and difficult questions: Start by Identifying local national regions ready for national mobilization of entrepreneurialism. Introduce fast-track options to upskill local leaderships such economic deployment bodies. Identify, when simultaneous synchronization uplifts upskill of 1000 to 100,000 SME on a fast track basis, what is blocking? Where are the top global-scale skills and deployment models?

Success at times is failure management; failure is often about a lost battle, but not about a lost war, the ultimate success is not necessarily about winning the war, success more about understanding of the battlefield, as the real victory hidden outside the war. Expothon Worldwide, relentless in pursuit and authoritative with action, is tabling a very bold new agenda and starting a special high-level global series of virtual events in coming months. Going forward, the virtualization of the national economies will boost vertical sectors to new heights, globalization creates new links to global exportability, therefore, grassroots prosperity and upskilled performance must adjust to absorb the new loads. Study more on Google.

The rest is easy

The writer is Chairman, Expothon Worldwide, creator of Octara-Debates www.expothon.com