‘Locked Down’ — a pandemic stinker

For the handful of films and shows that were bravely, or often stupidly, marched into production during last year’s shutdown (one that continues to severely damage the industry), two key questions needed to be answered. First, can it be done safely with all precautions taken to protect the health of cast and crew? And second, is this project really worth it, worth all of the myriad difficulties attached, both financial and logistical? For talky heist romcom Locked Down, it appears as if safety was ensured and maintained (unlike many other shoots, no word emerged of on-set infections) but vitally, the small matter of “but should we?” appears to have been crucially, and tragically, overlooked. For not only would the film have been an insufferable bore without a global pandemic raging on but given the added stresses and strains and possible danger involved in making it now, its existence feels like even more of an offence, a head-smashingly redundant waste of time, talent, energy and resources, a shockingly early yet entirely convincing contender for worst film of the year.

Its straight-out-of-the-gate awfulness recalls writer, and Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight’s similarly disastrous January stinker ‘Serenity’ which kicked off 2019 as the year’s most heinous and impressively held that position through to the bitter end. But that film, a pretentious noir thriller starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and a giant tuna named Justice, had a twist so hilariously stupid that by the end, it became a fun two-bottles-of-wine hate-watch. This time around, however, the only fun one might have is mercifully switching it off in the first act and doing genuinely anything else instead.

For not only would the film have been an insufferable bore without a global pandemic raging on but given the added stresses and strains and possible danger involved in making it now, its existence feels like even more of an offence

What makes its stench that much harder to endure is that in a different universe, with a very different script, there’s something here that could have flown, especially at this moment. On paper, and in the deceptively snappy trailer, the idea of two attractive, charismatic and adept movie stars flirting and arguing their way through a pandemic-assisted Harrods diamond heist seems like a giddy way to spend yet another night stuck in front of the TV. But even an experienced director like Doug Liman, who assembled not dissimilar ingredients with a far surer hand in the slick and entertaining Mr and Mrs Smith, can’t find enough room to breathe with Knight’s ungainly, faux-intellectual dialogue suffocating every scene. As the warring soon-to-be-criminal couple, trapped in a west London house together during the pandemic, a returning Hathaway (who really should know better) and ChiwetelEjiofor (who deserves much better), also find it hard to sell or even understand much of the sub-latter-day Woody Allen-esque waffle they’re stuck with, sentenced to lines that are both overwritten yet underdeveloped. There are also brief Zoom cameos from Ben Stiller, Mindy Kaling, Stephen Merchant and Ben Kingsley, who can all at least explain away their low-stakes involvement as the result of sheer boredom.

We’ve already seen that frantically scrambling together a film during lockdown can result in unlikely greatness, as proved last summer by Rob Savage’s ingenious, micro-budget cyber-horror ‘Host’, but when scrambled together without care or time for a much-needed second, third, fourth and fifth draft of the script, the end-product can be forgettable at best and embarrassing at worst. ‘Locked Down’ is both and more, a dull assemblage of half-thought-through ideas written with such utter shoddiness, it’s a miracle HBO Max ended up buying it. As a heist movie it’s willfully unexciting and fully incompetent, with a barely comprehensible and bizarrely unmotivated scheme riddled with glaring plot-holes and as a romantic comedy, it’s equally dead on arrival thanks to a pair of lovers who hardly make sense as fictional characters let alone real people. Both actors work admirably hard at putting a sheen on the material, using their considerable combined charm for some painfully heavy lifting, but as the punishingly overlong two-hour film progresses, they find it impossible to do anything other than keep their heads down in shame and race to the finale, hoping to emerge unscathed.