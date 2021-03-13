Pakistan economy, foreign policy and class structure under spotlight

Issues in Pakistan Economy

A Political Economy Perspective

S Akbar Zaidi

This book is about understanding Pakistan’s structural transformation over six decades in a political economy framework. The author examines how and where such transformations have taken place in the economy, society, in class and gender relations, in manifestations of consumerism and culture, and in other ways. He assesses Pakistan’s trajectory of economic and political development and focuses on an economic and social history of Pakistan, using a political economy framework to examine the nature of this structural transformation. The book follows the narrative of the evolution of Pakistan’s social, economic and even political dispensation over many decades, highlighting key developments and events.

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy

A Reappraisal

Third Edition

Shahid M Amin

This book is a penetrating analysis of Pakistan’s foreign policy from the time of Independence until the beginning of the new millennium. The formulation of Pakistan’s foreign policy has been discussed from a fresh perspective. The author has tried to pragmatically examine the structural failures of Pakistan’s foreign policy-making process and calls for new thinking on various aspects of Pakistan’s foreign policy, with special emphasis on Pakistan-India relations vis-à-vis Kashmir and suggests various policy options and indicates their possible consequences for Pakistan. The author makes a strong plea for realism and moderation, taking into account the best interests of Pakistan, particularly in view of the acquisition of nuclear weapons by both India and Pakistan.

The Islamic Law of Inheritance

Hamid Khan

This is a study of the Islamic law of succession, intestate as well as testamentary. Based on original sources, it includes the historical and theological bases of law developed by the Muslim schools of jurisprudence. The book explains clearly the Sunni and Shia law of inheritance. The points of view of all four Sunni schools of jurisprudence have been discussed in depth especially where there is a divergence of opinion amongst the jurists of these schools. The author makes a comparative study between the Sunni and Shia laws of inheritance and focuses on problems being faced by Muslims, because of the strict application of traditional Islamic law in their contemporary situations.

The Class Structure of Pakistan

Taimur Rahman

This work on the class structure of Pakistan is based on the framework of historical materialism. It sketches the history of the region that is now Pakistan, and analyzes the class structure from the time of the Mughal Empire, through the distortions of the colonial era and the transition to capitalism, to the class structure of contemporary Pakistan. It avoids over-schematic arguments, attempting to proceed from facts rather than from any ideal forms. The author concludes by outlining the implications for Pakistan’s politics, society, and culture.

Pakistan: Political Roots & Development, 1947-1999

Safdar Mahmood

The focus of the book is on Pakistan’s troubled political history. It offers useful insights into Pakistan’s constitution-making and the characteristic features of various constitutions, and why and how these did not work effectively. It analyses, in detail, the working of the military governments of Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, and Zia ul-Haq, as well as the working of the elected civil governments of the country.