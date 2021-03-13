Meghan Markle’s alleged email to palace about false Kate Middleton claims revealed

A resurfaced email allegedly from Meghan Markle highlights just how unsupported the Duchess of Sussex felt by the royal family, just days after Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

For Harper’s Bazaar, royal editor-at-large Omid Scobie, who is also the author of Meghan and Harry’s biography Finding Freedom, further elaborated on an incident with Kate Middleton that Meghan spoke about during the highly anticipated March 7 interview on CBS.

In the special, Meghan talked about how the British tabloids said that she had made Kate cry during a disagreement over flower girl dresses for her wedding to Harry in 2018. However, the Duchess told Oprah that reverse was true: Kate had made her cry, and eventually apologized for it.

Now, Omid has shared an alleged email from Meghan to one of her aides, which notes how the royal family, as Meghan and Harry discussed, did nothing to squash the rumours of this particular situation-despite choosing to shut down false claims about other members of the family.

When Kensington Palace asked Meghan and Harry to sign off on a statement that said Prince William was not bullying the couple before they decided to step away from their royal family duties, Meghan allegedly replied to her aide, “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me.”

Of the Kate situation, Meghan told Oprah that what Kate said, which she kept vague, “made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” adding, “I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever-what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

Kate, ultimately, “apologized and sent flowers and a note.” However, Meghan claimed that the royal family “wouldn’t let her” negate the story.

One of the most significant things that Meghan discussed in her interview with Oprah was how she felt unprotected by the royal family, who had convinced her that they had her back.

“I did anything they told me to do,” Meghan told Oprah. “Of course I did, because it was also through the lens of ‘And we’ll protect you.’ So, even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn’t see but my friends would call me and say, ‘Meg, this is really bad,’ because I didn’t see it, I’d go, ‘Don’t worry. I’m being protected.'”