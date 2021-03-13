Cardi B explains why she was too shy to talk to Megan Thee Stallion for one whole year

Yes, even the biggest stars in the music industry get a little camera shy. While Cardi B may be extremely close with Megan Thee Stallion after collaborating on the 2020 smash-hit single “WAP,” it wasn’t always that way. In an exclusive sneak peek of iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music, Cardi B admitted she was hesitant to put herself out there in front of the talented artist. “Megan came out and for like a whole year, I never interacted with her because I was like, I don’t know. I’m too shy and everything,” she admitted. “I feel like other artists are shy too. Should I be cool with her? I don’t know if she likes me.” The Grammy winner continued, “It’s always about breaking the ice and always having a conversation and catching somebody at the right time. We linked up and she’s just such a good vibe.” In honour of International Women’s Day, iHeartMedia teamed up with SeeHer for a virtual event that will highlight three successful and influential artists in music. In addition to Cardi B, Gwen Stefani and Kelsea Ballerini will share their mentors, their goals and how they achieved their biggest dreams.













