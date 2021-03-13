Kriti and Sunny Singh join Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’

Ending months of speculations, finally it has been revealed that actress Kriti Sanon will be playing the female lead in much-talked-about Adipurush.

Another actor joining the star cast is Sunny Singh of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ fame.

Both the stars confirmed the news and shared pictures with the filmmaker Om Raut and leading man Prabhas.

A new journey begins.. One of my most special ones.. overwhelmed to be a part of #Adipurush

Joining the celebration of good over evil, excited to be a part of the #Adipurush family

Adipurush is written and directed by Om Raut. It is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. Reportedly, the storyline will be based on the epic Ramayana. The magnum opus features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Adipurush is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, and 3D version. The film will hit the screens on August 11, 2022.