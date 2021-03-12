Why Meghan Markle ‘finally feels at peace’ after sharing her truth about royal family

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle explained that the word “peace” best describes her new lifestyle with Prince Harry in California.

After finally speaking out about her royal exit, Meghan now feels even more “at peace” with the situation, according to a source close to the Duchess of Sussex.

The source exclusively tells E! News, “Meghan is relieved she got to speak her truth and finally share her side to the story. She is very proud of Harry for also speaking out.”

The source adds, “There is still tension within the family and they are aware it may be that way for a long time. Meghan finally feels at peace with Harry and is excited for their private future in Montecito.”

The couple hope their tell-all with Oprah will ultimately help bring awareness to the importance of mental health, according to the insider.

Sunday’s two-hour show featured Meghan and Harry at their home in the Santa Barbara area, as they gave Oprah a tour of their chicken coop, dubbed “Archie’s Chick Inn.”

The pair claimed that Harry’s dad Prince Charles stopped taking his calls, they were cut off from financial or security assistance and there were conversations behind-the-scenes about Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

The Sussexes, who revealed during the interview that they are expecting a baby girl in the summer, have heard from many of their supportive friends that watched the CBS special, with the insider noting, “Everyone is proud and elated for them.”

Among those to speak out publicly to praise the former Suits actress were Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union.

On air, Meghan additionally shared that two years ago, she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” due to the pressures from her royal duties and lack of support.

The 39-year-old said she asked the royal establishment for help when facing suicidal thoughts. “I said that, ‘I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere,'” she recounted to Oprah. “And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Meghan told her husband about her struggles before they went to Cirque du Soleil’s Totem at the Royal Albert Hall in January of 2019, which she said she needed to attend because she didn’t want to be “left alone.”

The Palace has yet to comment on the allegations from the CBS special, though Kate Middleton made an appearance on Monday, March 8, to applaud a record-setting rower on International Women’s Day.

The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation also celebrated the International Women’s Day with charitable endeavours.

Luminary Bakery, which helps disadvantaged women gain professional experience in London, wrote on its Instagram page that it sent “a thoughtful and tasty gift” to The Hubb Community Kitchen on behalf of Meghan. Luminary called her a “champion of both of our organisations” and wrote that their foundation is “encouraging people to perform acts of compassion and recognition for women in their lives and communities” throughout the month.