Tanushree reveals her body transformation amid speculation about her comeback in films

Months after hinting at a probable comeback in Bollywood, actor Tanushree Dutta has revealed her fit and groomed look.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne star posted a video that’s grabbing eyeballs for Tanushree’s body transformation.

In the Instagram reel, Tanushree is wearing a little black dress and walking down the stairs, while grooving to Young T & Bugsey’s track “Don’t Rush”. Though she didn’t caption the video, she surely seemed to be enjoying the little gig she did while posing for the camera.

This comes a week after Tanushree teased fans about her “new worked out bod” and that her photos from her latest photoshoot will be out soon. In her caption, she wrote, “Teasing a glimpse of my new photoshoot pics in my new worked out bod! Pics out for edit will be showing soon..”

Tanushree had in November 2020, written a long Instagram post where she revealed that she was “in touch with three big south film managers who are pitching me for big budget south projects as well as 12 casting offices in Mumbai.” The actor also shared that she chose a Bollywood comeback over an IT job in the US.