Kangana reacts on royal family controversy, says ‘people gossiped on one sided story’

Actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the royal family controversy. Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey had led to explosive reactions online. Kangana, on her part, sided with Queen Elizabeth II and said that “people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story.”

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Tejas’ actor shared that she did not see the interview as ‘saas bahu’ stuff never excites her. However, she was amused at how people in the last few days judged the Royal family on one person’s account, “at the cost of a family.”

She added that the only female monarch left in the world may not be an ideal mother-in-law, wife or sister but is a great queen. For Kangana, the empress saved the crown better than any son, and that she should be let to “retire like a Queen.” The actor added that one may not “play every role to perfection, and even if we excel at one should be enough.”

Along with the tweets, Kangana also shared a collage of the Britain’s Royal family led by Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker, grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kangana also touched upon the gender issue by referring to Mahatma Gandhi. Replying to one of the Twitter users, the actor mentioned that while he was a great leader, he may not have been a great husband but the world is “forgiving when it comes to a man.” The Queen actor’s tweet read, “Mahatma Gandhi was accused of being a bad parent by his own children, there are various mentions of him pushing his wife out of the house for refusing to manually clean guest toilets, he was a great leader may not a great husband but the world is forgiving when it comes to a man.”

In the two-hour Oprah Winfrey show, Meghan Markle revealed about the royal family raising concerns about her son Archie’s skin colour, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led her to contemplate suicide. Harry, on his part added how his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he felt trapped in his royal life.

The severe allegations by the couple had forced Queen Elizabeth II to issue a reaction. Buckingham Palace shared a statement on behalf of the queen that read, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”