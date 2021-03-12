Twinkle shares the secret to ‘fewer divorces’ while on beach vacay with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are on a beachside vacation and looks like Twinkle is having a wonderful time. On Thursday, Akshay posted a photo from the getaway but Twinkle took to Instagram on Friday to share two photos with her husband.

“Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :),” shared Twinkle in her caption.

Earlier, Akshay had shared, “Happy place = Happy face We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime”

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films include Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj. Sooryavanshi was all set to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The Rohit Shetty directorial is yet to have a new release date.

A few days ago, Akshay had shared a photo with the cast and makers of Ram Setu. The photo featured actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and director Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, as they prepped for the upcoming film. He wrote in the caption, “The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one.” Akshay was last seen in Laxxmi alongside Kiara Advani.