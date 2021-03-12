Kareena wishes Karisma’s son Kiaan on 11th birthday, calls him ‘biggest bro to my babies’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the perfect ‘maasi’ to her sister Karisma Kapoor’s kids.

A day after sending an adorable birthday message to Karisma’s daughter Samaira, the Lal Singh Chadha actor sent birthday wishes to her 11-year-old nephew Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Posting Kiaan’s photo on her Instagram handle, Kareena called him, “the biggest bro to my babies.”

In her caption, Kareena referred Kiaan as the big brother. “Happy birthday our precious Kiu The biggest bro to my babies I love you” Kareena delivered her second child, a baby boy, on February 21. She has a 4-year-old son, Taimur.

Soon after Kareena wished Kiaan, her industry friends and family members started pouring in their love on social media. Celebs like Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora and Saba Ali Khan were among those who wrote in the comments section. Kiaan’s mother Karisma Kapoor also sent hearts to the picture.

Karisma, in her Instagram stories, also posted the photo of a birthday balloon from Kiaan’s celebration. The decoration seems to be themed around his love for football.

Karisma got married to entrepreneur Sunjay Kapur in 2003. Her daughter Samaira was born in 2005, and Kiaan Raj Kapoor was born in 2010. Karishma and Sunjay got divorced in 2016.