Somy Ali apologises to Salman, Saif and Sanjay Dutt, calls herself ‘a pathetic actor’

Somy Ali had a short-lived career in Bollywood. In a new interview, the Pakistan-born actor has said that she was always a ‘pathetic actor’ and thanked her co-stars for being patient with her. She called herself ‘the worst dancer’ and also mentioned that she ‘had no interest in acting’ and is shocked help on how she did 10 films. . Somy had worked in 10 films after which she quit acting and moved to the US.

“I myself am shocked on how I did 10 films. From Salman to Sanjay, to Saif to Chunky, to Govinda, to Mithun da, late Om Puri Ji, I send them my heartiest apologies for dealing with me as an actor and especially Mithun da with whom I did four films; he was so patient with me. Sunil, I am so sorry, I was the worst dancer,” she said in a new interview.

The actor added in the Peepingmoon interview, “I request all my directors and producers please forgive me. I had no interest in acting, I never went for dance rehearsals. Saroj ji used to be so mad at me all the time. I was so happy to work with her, she was amazing but I had no interest in acting. I never rehearsed my dialogues.” Anth, Krishan Avtaar, Yaar Gaddar, Teesra Kaun?, Aao Pyaar Karen, Andolan, Mafia and Chupp were some of Somy Ali’s films. She was also in a relationship with Salman.