We are public figures, not public property: Maya

Pakistan’s famous film and television actress Maya Ali has responded to her critics and said that celebrities are public figures, not public property. The actress recently gave a TV interview and spoke out against unwarranted criticism from fans. During the interview, she said that fans start commenting without understanding or knowing anything. “We are stars. We will openly listen to your praise and criticism for our work, but no fan should get personal with us”. “I always tell people that we are public figures, not public property, you should critique our work, not our personal or family lives,” Maya Ali said.













