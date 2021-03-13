Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13 March 2021 is being sold for Rs. 85900 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 100200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 13 March 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 100200 Rs. 91849 Rs. 87675 Rs. 75150 per 10 Gram Rs. 85900 Rs. 78741 Rs. 75163 Rs. 64425 per Gram Gold Rs. 8590 Rs. 7874 Rs. 7516 Rs. 6443

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

