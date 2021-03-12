First dengue fever case 2021 confirmed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The district health department has confirmed that first patient diagnosed with mosquito-borne disease dengue in Rawalpindi division so far, a report forwarded to the Punjab government read.

Health department says prevention measures have been initiated.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the first case of dengue was reported from Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi.

Officials from the government department said they have initiated measures to control dengue in a timely manner.

In the last 10 days, more than 14,000 homes have been monitored for dengue virus, the health department officials said.

So far, dengue larva has been found in at 25 houses, they said.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.