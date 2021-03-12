Saudi Arabia announces resumption of International Flights from May 17

Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of international flights from May 17.

According to Arab media, the Civil Aviation Authority of Saudi Arabia has announced the resumption of international air operations suspended due to the coronavirus, after which international flights will resume from May 17.

In a circular issued to the authority, the aviation entity informed all airlines operating from the Saudi airports about the change of the date mentioned in an earlier circular for allowing Saudi citizens to travel abroad, as well as the complete lifting of the suspension of international flights, and the opening of the Kingdom’s airports.

The move comes into effect from 1:00am on May 17, 2020.

However, the international flights coming in from the countries that the authority has decided to suspend to travel to and from, would not be allowed to fly into Saudi Arabia. This would be mostly due to the outbreak of pandemic in the concerned country.