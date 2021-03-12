Riding GameStop’s resurgent rally – ‘not for the faint of heart’

Joe Youngblood, who works in digital marketing in Dallas, Texas, bought his first share of GameStop at $98 in early February and found his investment cut in half in a matter of days. After a wild ride, he is now up more than 200% and expects the video game retailer to initiate a much-awaited turnaround of its business.

“I am kicking myself for not buying more when it dropped below $50,” said Youngblood. “After research I believe GameStop has a good chance to pull it off.”

The latest resurgence in GameStop shares has reinvigorated true believers. Still, many analysts point to the rally in beaten-down “meme stocks” championed in forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets as evidence for speculative excess in stimulus-fueled markets.

“I think this is a cult stock,” said Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities. “The rally is because of demand from the Reddit Raiders, and it’s not clear it will be sustainable as the stock rises to ever higher levels.”

GameStop shares closed on Wednesday up 7% at $265 after hitting a session peak of $348.50, which was 800% above last month’s low. Among the factors driving the stock are bets on improving fundamentals and hopes for another short squeeze like the one in late January, which drove prices as high as $483. Many GameStop investors also hope Americans will plow money from their coming stimulus checks into the stock.

Some expect GameStop to take advantage of the new rally by launching a share offering to pay down debt. Its earnings report, scheduled for March 23, could clear the way. GameStop did not reply to a request for comment on its stock price.