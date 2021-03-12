SECP vows to implement steps for regulating financial sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) vowed to implement the measures for regulating financial sector from being used by money launderers and illegal financiers for illicit purposes. The SECP is committed to follow the measures set out in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards to protect SECP regulation for financial sector, according to annual report 2020 released by the SECP.

The SECP is responsible for ensuring AML/CFT compliance by stockbrokers, commodities brokers, NBFCs and Modarabas, Insurers, corporates and NPO’s. According to a report, Pakistan Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) was adopted by APG during October 2019, and Pakistan was placed on accelerated follow-up. SECP has demonstrated significant progress towards fulfilling FATF obligations under the Action Plan, and is an active member of the working group constituted by FMU for this purpose. In addition, SECP using FATF’s assessment methodology has taken effective measures in addressing ML/TF deficiencies by ensuring “technical” compliance with the FATF Recommendations, as well as the “effectiveness” of the implemented AML/CFT regime, report said.

The SECP is focused on further improving its laws, regulations and directives in order to keep its AML/CFT governance regime aligned with FATF standards. In this regard, a comprehensive exercise is ongoing to remove deficiencies identified in the latest MER of Pakistan.