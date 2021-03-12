Pakistan’s imports topped from China, trade increases by $6.8 billion

China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the seven months of the current financial year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at $6807.488 million against the $5794.114 million during July-January (2019-21), showing an increase of 17.48 percent during the period, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UAE, from where Pakistan imported goods worth $3757.486 million against the imports of $4179.273 million last year, showing negative growth of 10.09 percent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $1675.018 million against the imports of $1286.728 million last year, showing growth of 30.17 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from United State of America (USA) stood at $1230.525 million against $1223.338 million during last year, showing growth of 0.58 percent while the imports from Saudi Arabia were recorded at $1191.853 million against $893.916 million last year, showing increase of 33.32 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Japan were recorded at $706.255 million against $674.435 million whereas the imports from Kuwait were recorded at $675.303 million against $621.348 million last year. During July-January, the imports from South Korea were recorded at $674.386 million against $421.962 million whereas the imports from Switzerland at $662.149 million against $342.305 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Malaysia were recorded at $660.723 million against $580.803 million whereas the imports from Indonesia stood at $608.554 million against $618.412 million. Similarly, the imports from Germany during the period under review were recorded at $605.963 million against $553.895 million while the imports from Thailand stood at $540.463 million against $449.253 million. Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at $504.745 million during the current financial year compared to $1101.932 million last year, whereas the imports from UK stood at $447.564 million against $429.315 million.