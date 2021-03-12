Worker remittances surge by 24.2% in February

The workers’ remittances dispatched by the overseas Pakistanis surged by 24.2 percent to 2.26 billion in February 2021 against same month of last year when the remittances inflows were recorded at $1.82 billion. “Remittances continued exceptional performance in Feb 21, reaching $2.26 bn, up 24.2% compared to Feb 20 and roughly same as last month,” said State Bank of Pakistan on its official twitter account on Thursday. For the first eight months of this fiscal year, remittances reached $18.74 billion and have risen by 24.1 percent over last fiscal year. Efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) and the gradual re-opening of major host destinations such as Middle East, Europe and United States contributed to the sustained increase in workers’ remittances.













