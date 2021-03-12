Imran Khan vows to ‘hold ground’ come what may

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned the opposition parties that he is not among those who ‘will leave the battleground’.

“The objective of PDM’s long march is not to provide any relief to the masses but to seek an NRO,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the PTI’s core committee where senior ministers and party leaders discussed the Senate elections and the upcoming anti-government long march. “Neither did I ever respond to pressure before nor will I respond to it now,” he maintained.

Imran Khan told the participants of the meeting that the PTI came to power to change the system hence compromising with those who looted the country is out of the question. “We have to keep all options in mind, including the possibility of fresh elections,” said the prime minister. “We have the support of the masses, hence will not back down on any forum.”

The prime minister directed the newly elected senators to be careful in casting their votes for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots. “Every single vote is precious, and therefore, everyone must be careful while casting his vote,” he cautioned.

Speaking about his government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, the prime minister said he has, through tremendous difficulty and hard work, steered the country out of the economic crisis that it was facing. The prime minister reportedly reviewed the performances of the federal and provincial governments during the party’s core committee meeting.

Saifullah Niazi and Amir Kiyani briefed the premier on the PTI’s organisational matters.

Separately, in a series of tweets, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said in absence of justice and rule of law, a State could lead towards disintegration. “The recent Senate elections showed how we are losing our moral compass,” he said.

The prime minister said once moral authority is lost by the State, the deal-making (NRO) is resorted to the powerful criminals. He mentioned a saying of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as “Many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.”

The prime minister stressed that throughout the history, moral decay and corruption destroyed States because of their failure to deliver justice. He quoted several renowned personalities of their time who emphasized on morality in a society. He shared a quote of British Statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke who in 1777 said “all who have ever written on government are unanimous that among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot long exist”.

He quoted British judge Patrick Devlin (1905-92) as saying that “an established morality is as necessary as good government to the welfare of society. Societies disintegrate from within more frequently than they are broken up by external pressures”.

The prime minister also mentioned a quote of American General Douglas McArthur (18880-1964) as “History fails to record a single precedent in which nations subject to moral decay have not passed into political and economic decline”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed all federal secretaries to visit Balochistan to monitor and resolve the problems of the people on priority. He asked the federal secretaries to pay the visit at least once a month and resolve issues related to their ministries, divisions and departments. Following their visits, the secretaries will send a detailed report regularly to the Prime Minister’s Office.