PM directs federal secretaries to visit Balochistan every month

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the secretaries of all federal ministries to visit Balochistan province every month.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the direction is aimed at effectively addressing the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan and the province’s problems.

The Prime Minister directed that the secretaries must address the issues pertaining to their ministries, divisions and departments on priority basis by visiting Balochistan at least once a month. The federal secretaries will send a detailed report to the Prime Minister Office after their visits to the province.

It emerged that the federal secretaries will devise a visit programme after consulting the Balochistan chief secretary, besides informing the Premier.

The Premier has earlier pledged many times that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government will extend every possible help to the people of the province.

Earlier in February, in a bid to facilitate the farmers in Balochistan, PM Imran Khan had approved the solarisation of tube wells in the province. Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan had directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of the solarisation project within a stipulated time frame. He had maintained that the project will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers but also help address the issue of losses in the power sector.