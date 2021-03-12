PDM trying to make chairman Senate polls controversial: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the trio of Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is conspiring to make the chairman Senate election controversial. In a statement on Thursday, she said those pointing fingers at the institutions should be ashamed of their act, adding, “The corrupt cabal that has won a Senate seat through horse-trading should refrain from levelling allegations.” The institutions are the pride of the nation and the government will not allow disrespecting the institutions, she said and reiterated that respect of institutions is binding on all Pakistanis. “It is the known modus operandi of Maryam and her bondmaids to remain involved in cheap political tactics,” she said. “The bondmaids should realise that the misdeeds of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not be forgotten,” she added. The SACM said that PDM is eyeing Punjab after failure in the Centre while Bilawal has already run away from Punjab after boasting about no confidence. The SACM further said, “The ‘jackals’ in the Centre have proved ‘jackals’ in Punjab as well and every tactic of swindlers will remain futile.” She said the allies are with the government and CM Usman Buzdar enjoys the trust of the PM Imran Khan.













