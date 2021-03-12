Misconduct proceedings against 21 lawyers in IHC attack case start

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday started misconduct proceedings against 21 lawyers for attacking and vandalising the court premises on February 08.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez heard the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that it is a trial of the entire system. “The court has trust in the bar but some lawyers are black sheep,” Justice Minallah observed. “The high court was made hostage on that tragic day,” the chief justice said.

“The February 08 incident was unpardonable and unexpected,” Justice Minallah further said. “We will see who is lying after statements on oath come to the high court,” the chief justice said. He said that the scrutiny committee has nominated 21 legal practitioners from a total of 150 lawyers after investigation.

Chief Justice also directed the Registrar Islamabad High Court to issue the copy of the decision to the parties. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until March 29.

On February 08, scores of lawyers barged into the Islamabad Judicial Complex in protest following the demolition of their chambers a day earlier by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The protest turned violent as the angry lawyers smashed windows at the Chief Justice Block, chanting slogans outside IHC chief justice’s office. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was reportedly stuck inside his office while the protest continued.

The protesting lawyers also chanted slogans against the IHC CJ, while several protesters also clashed with journalists trying to get footage of the incident.

A heavy contingent of police forces rushed to the high court’s building and closed entrance and exit routes. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and DIG Operations Afzal also reached the spot. The entrances of the IHC were later closed and the lawyers and clerks were barred from entering. The service road leading to the court premises was also closed.