PTI kicks out two MPAs for ‘selling votes’ in Senate polls

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday expelled two of its members for allegedly ‘selling their votes’ during the March 3 Senate elections.

According to a statement issued by the PTI’s central media department, Aslam Abro and Sheharyar Sher have been expelled from the party for violating the code of conduct. Sher belonged to the PS-I Jacobabad while Sheharyar was elected from the PS-18 Ghotki-I constituency on the party’s tickets. The party’s standing committee on discipline and accountability in Sindh unanimously annulled the basic membership of both the MPAs, the communique added.

It maintained that both the sacked members were given the opportunity to furnish an explanation of their actions, saying the decision was made on clear and final evidence.

The PTI’s committee further recommended to the leadership to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the two former members to have them de-seated from the provincial assembly as well. The statement said that the expelled members can file appeals against the decision with the central leadership within seven days.

Abro and Shar had caused outrage among PTI parliamentarians from Sindh earlier this month after they, along with MPA Karim Bux Gabol, announced they would not vote for PTI candidates in the March 3 Senate elections because they were not taken on board while awarding tickets for the polls.

When the lawmakers came to the Sindh Assembly on March 2, they were welcomed by members of the ruling PPP. However, as they entered the house, some PTI lawmakers charged at the ‘rebel’ MPAs. A scuffle then broke out, with lawmakers shoving each other and shouting slogans as the security staff and the speaker appeared helpless in maintaining order. PPP members were reportedly also part of the struggle.

Following the scuffle, Gabol was escorted out of the assembly by PTI lawmakers, made to sit in a car and driven away. Meanwhile, the other two dissident MPAs — Shar and Abro — remained on the PPP’s side and exited the assembly with government members.

Speaking to the media later, Abro had alleged that Gabol had been “kidnapped” by PTI lawmakers. He said he and other dissidents would remain part of the PTI and will vote “according to our conscience” during the Senate polls while reiterating that he would not vote for the PTI candidates.