Covid vaccination centre opens at Red Crescent Corona Hospital

In a landmark development, a coronavirus vaccination centre was opened on Thursday at the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi. In another feather in the PRCS cap, the government has designated the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital as Mass Vaccination Centre for vaccination of general public against Covid-19.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq inaugurated the vaccination centre. Addressing on the occasion, the Chairman said the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital has selflessly served the people during the pandemic wherein hundreds of Covid-19 patients were treated free of cost. He said it is a matter of honour and recognition for the PRCS that the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital is the only facility other than government-run hospitals to be designated as Mass Vaccination Centre for Covid-19. “I appreciate the government for showing trust in us,” he added.

Abrar ul Haq said the government has launched vaccination drive for people aged above 60 and people should register for vaccination under the procedure prescribed by the government. Vaccines are being given on the list provided by the government. He appealed to the government and the NCOC to also include physically challenged people in the ongoing vaccination phase as they are more vulnerable to the disease. He cautioned the general public to keep observing safety guidelines even after getting vaccinated.

Abrar ul Haq said the coronavirus cases are rising once again and the efforts of PRCS to help the vulnerable segments will continue with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve until the monster is completely defeated. He hailed the cooperation of Movement Partners, especially ICRC, IFRC and ECHO for providing funding support during Covid-19 operations.

Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS has rendered remarkable services in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. He said the PRCS not only launched a nationwide awareness campaign but also helped government in screening and quarantine operations across country. He said the state-of-the-art Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital was set up within a record period of 15 days and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the Muhafiz Force set up by the PRCS helped vulnerable segments of the society through provision of food as well as awareness about adherence to safety and security SOPs devised by the government. He said besides free-of-cost treatment facilities, psychosocial support was also provided to the patients at the RCCH.