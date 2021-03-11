Three bodies found near railway tracks in Lodhran

Local police recovered three bodies of youth near railway tracks in Lodhran on Thursday. The bodies of youth aged between 22 and 25 years were retrieved by the police near railway tracks in Shahnal area of Lodhran. Getting the information, the police summoned forensic teams to the crime scene for the collection of evidence and probe. Meanwhile, the police have suspected that the bodies were thrown near a railway track after the murder; however, the investigation will reveal the truth, they added.













