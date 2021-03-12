IG Punjab urges police to prioritize solving citizens’ problems, distributes Rs 5.34 million prizes for officers

Inam-GhaniInspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday said in order to improve the image of the police, all the officers and personnel should change their attitudes and give priority to the solution of the problems of the citizens in a cordial manner, while upholding merit and enforcing the law at all levels ensuring that the writ of state is maintained in all cases. He expressed these views while addressing a function held at the Central Police Office in honor of the officers and personnel who had excelled in their duties. Additional IG Establishment Punjab, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Training Kunwar Shahrukh, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Praising the police officers of Punjab Police, the IG Punjab said it is a good tradition of Punjab Police to encourage the officers and personnel who have shown courage, bravery and dutifulness while discharging their duties with sincerity to protect the lives and property of the people and to keep active for the eradication of criminals.

He further said that it was as important to encourage those who performed well as to punish those who showed dishonesty and negligence in their duties, and therefore such events would be continued in the police department first under reward and then under the formula of punishment.

He further said that the command officers must take care of the self-esteem of the subordinate staff so that this honor is transferred to the citizens and the process of police service delivery can be further improved.

During the occasion, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes were also distributed among the officers and personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin, Lahore, Sahiwal and DG Khan Region. The highlight of the function was the unique honor of Omar Saeed Malik who was awarded two certificates of appreciation for his outstanding performance as the current DPO DG Khan and former DPO Okara. He was awarded certificates of appreciation for confronting the accused who escaped from jail in Okara and for eliminating the Ladi gang in DG Khan.

At the ceremony, total of Rs. 5.34 million was distributed among 1 DPO, 11 DSPs and inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors and ASIs, 37 head constables and constables. The award-winning officers and officials resolved the cases of terrorism, murder, kidnapping for ransom and other serious cases including robbery and dacoity. According to details, DPO Okara Omar Saeed Malik and DSP Abid Hussain Zafar were given certificates of appreciation for confronting Saadi Ahmed, a dangerous accused wanted in several cases in Sahiwal region and escaping from jail, and confronting drug dealers and criminals.

SI Muhammad Asif Sarwar, SI Muhammad Aslam Khan, SI Nadeem Anwar and ASI Muhammad Khurram Gul were awarded CC-1 and Rs 70,000 each for arresting the accused in Sahiwal.