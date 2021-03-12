No side-effects of Sinopham Covid vaccine: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ruled out rumours of side-effects of the Sinopham Covid vaccine. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the minister asked the private sector to import the Covid-19 vaccine if they want to.

She said that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the province was recorded after the arrival of citizens from the United Kingdom. Dr Yasmin Rashid said as many as 126 patients across the province are currently on ventilators due to Covid-19.

Commenting on the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the minister said the biggest vaccination centre has been established at the Expo Centre in Lahore, while so far more than 100,000 health professionals and above 4,000 senior citizens have been vaccinated against the deadly virus. “We have vaccination stock in large numbers, no need to worry,” she said.

She made it clear that parks will remain closed after 6:00pm across the province and added that the situation has compelled them to slap restrictions in the wake of Covid spread.

Meanwhile, Pakistan received 23 ultra-cold chain (UCC) refrigerators for Covid-19 vaccines storage on Thursday. The 23 UCC freezers donated by the United Nations’ International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for Covid-19 vaccine storage reached Karachi via sea.