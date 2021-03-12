SHC suspends ex-senator Yasmeen’s jail term in fake degree case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday suspended the verdict of a district and sessions court that handed a two-year jail term to former senator Yasmeen Shah in the fake degree case.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of the SHC granted bail to the former senator subject to submission of surety bonds, worth Rs500,000. The two-judge bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain and Justice Yousuf Saeed heard her appeal challenging the verdict of the Badin sessions court.

On February 17, District and Session Judge Badin, Javed Abbasi, convicted Yasmeen Shah guilty of possessing a fake bachelors’ degree, submitted during the nomination for the Senate elections. Reports said after the degree verification by the HEC and decision of disqualification by the ECP, the court has sentenced the former lawmaker for two years of the jail term and a fine of Rs50,000.

The police took Yasmeen Shah into custody from the court premises and shifted her to Central Jail Hyderabad.

Shah, in 2003 from the PML-Q ticket, was elected as a Senator and is the wife of former Sindh minister Syed Pappu Shah. Later in 2015, the couple, Pappu Shah and Yasmeen Shah, had left the PML-Q and joined the PPP.