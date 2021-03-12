Old Ravians Unions polls: Defeated candidates move to suspend oath taking ceremony

Former secretary Lahore High Court Bar Association Rana Asadullah Khan and Asad Sultan Gondal have approached Chief Election Commission of Old Ravians’ Union on Thursday, praying for suspension of the oath taking ceremony till the finalization of the proceeding through an instant application.

The petitioners contended that an application for declaring the election of ORU held on 14 Feb, 2021 as void is already pending adjudication, and fixed for hearing before the election commission on 22 March, 2021. The petitioners maintain that the current Executive Committee of ORU with the help of GCU administration has announced oath taking ceremony without awaiting the orders of the Election Commission on their complain dated 18 Feb, 2021.

In the application the petitioners also submitted that despite the unequivocal order of the Chief Election Commissioner, official recounting of the votes of all posts of ORU Election 2021 was not conducted on the plea that some candidates have volunteered not to get their votes recounted again.

The petitioners also noted that the points raised in the instant application require consideration but also the main complaint regarding the validity and legality of ORU Elections held is pending adjudication. They noted that even the mode and conduct of official recounting of the votes for all posts of ORU and declaration of official result vide notification of the EC, and a notification issued by the Vice Chancellor GCU Lahore is under challenge. They pleaded, that these results cannot be used for the purposes of oath taking ceremony of the new Executive Committee of ORU without the prior specific permission of the EC.

In view of the application, a notice of the instant application is ordered to be issued Registrar GCU Lahore as well as all the candidates who had contested the ORU election.

Last month, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jahanzeb Nazir Khan was elected as the new president of the Old Ravians Union (ORU) defeating Rana Asadullah Khan, while SSP Jahanzeb Nazir secured 1,147 votes defeating his rival candidate Rana Asad Ullah, who managed to secure 771 votes. The election results were announced by ORU Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Farooq Ahmad Shiekh.