Launch of Women in Policy Pakistan

Women in Policy Pakistan (WIPP), an organization that is working to inspire women to become policymakers, was launched in Islamabad on the occasion of International Women’s Day. WIPP works to equip women with the skills, research and community support to shape policy that positively impacts the lives of vulnerable groups in Pakistan. In a country where women are significantly underrepresented in parliament and bureaucracy, WIPP is filling the critical gap of empowering future female policymakers. WIPP is committed to enhancing women’s full and effective participation and leadership in policy through capability building programmes, research and advocacy and the establishment of a community hub. Rabiya Javeri Agha, former Federal Secretary and co-founder of WIPP said, “During my 36 years of public service, time and again I felt the need for strong female mentors and support. I was motivated to establish WIPP to ensure that the next generation of women in policy have the skills and support networks to navigate their professional lives and reach their full potential.” The recent UN Secretary-General’s report stated that women are Heads of State or Government in 22 countries, and only 24.9 per cent of national parliamentarians are women. At the current rate of progress, gender equality among Heads of Government will take another 130 years. The situation in Pakistan is even worse. Of 342 national assembly parliamentarians, only eight women were elected in 2018. In the Federal Secretariat, there are only five women secretaries of the total 42 divisions.













