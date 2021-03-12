PDM must refrain from dragging Armed Forces into politics: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that PDM should refrain from dragging Pakistan Army into politics for their vested interests. Opposition parties’ criticism of national institutions is aimed at creating chaos in the country. “We are on a mission to strengthen democracy in the country while the opposition parties’ mission is to weaken all institutions, including democracy and parliament.” He was talking to various delegations at Governor’s House on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the politics of PDM parties is faltering and they are trying to create instability in the country through new propaganda every day, adding that it is not in the interest of the country. They should give priority to national interests over political ones. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that it is the right of political parties to do politics, but the political parties should not drag institutions into politics for vested interests. There are many examples of countries that have been destroyed when their defence institutions were targeted, but Pakistan has the best Armed forces in the world which are capable of giving a befitting response to miscreants. Everyone should stand united with the armed forces of Pakistan because only the strength of institutions will make Pakistan strong.

Governor Punjab said that the government has never done politics of confrontation and Pakistan cannot tolerate any kind of confrontational politics, therefore, the opposition parties should not drag institutions into politics so that the challenges being faced by Pakistan can be tackled successfully. The government will initiate more programs to provide facilities of education and health to the public, he said.