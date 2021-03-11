FIA files complete challan against Meesha and others

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday filed a complete challan (charge-sheet) against singer and actress Meesha Shafi and seven others in a case of running a vilification campaign on social media against Ali Zafar.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing filed the complete challan before Judicial Magistrate Zulfiqar Bari who conducted the case proceedings.

The court took serious notice of non-appearance of four accused, including Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Haseemus Zaman and rapper and actor Ali Gul Pir, who had sought a one-time exemption from personal appearance due to sickness through their applications.

The court expressed annoyance, observing that how four accused could get sick at the same time. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and summoned all accused on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIA had filed the challan in the FIR registered on complaint of Ali Zafar.

The agency declared Meesha Shafi, model-turned-host Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza and Ali Gul Pir guilty in the challan.

The FIA alleged that Shafi posted false allegations of sexual harassment against Zafar in April 2018 and she failed to produce any evidence in favour of her allegations. The other suspects also failed to provide evidence in favour of the direct allegations posted by them on social media, it added.