Syra Yousuf’s latest Instagram post goes viral!

Actress Syra Yousuf, one of Pakistan’s most-loved celebrities, has set rumour mills abuzz after posting a picture with actor Bilal Ashraf.

Syra Yousuf shared a selfie with Bilal Ashraf on her Instagram profile on Wednesday, with a witty caption to go with it.

“Kind people are the best kind of people,” she wrote, with a heart emoji.

While the picture itself doesn’t say much, in typical social media fashion, netizens went in overdrive in an effort to guess what the picture and the caption must mean or whether the two are gearing up for a project together?

Ashraf responded to the post with a sweet comment, writing, “You are a source of inspiration for so many and a true rockstar,” followed by three heart emojis. The comment was enough for fans to start urging the two to “get married”.

Actor Mahira Khan, Ashraf’s co-star in a 2019 film, was also among the barrage of comments, writing a simple, “Yes,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Comments ranged from, “You look so good with him,” to, “Beautiful couple.”

However, the two have yet to confirm the status of their ‘relationship’.