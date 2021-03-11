Queen Elizabeth II breaks silence on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview

Queen Elizabeth II is breaking her silence. Just days after CBS aired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Her Majesty’s behalf.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement, released on March 9, read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

During the interview, which aired March 7, Meghan and Harry made a number of claims against the royal family. At one point, the Duchess of Sussex, who revealed she’s expecting a baby girl, shared a conversation someone allegedly had with Harry while she was pregnant with their firstborn Archie Harrison.

“In those months when I was pregnant,” she said, “all around this same time-so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

In fact, Meghan said “there were several conversations about it.” Oprah then asked for clarification, inquiring if the discussion was “about how dark your baby is going to be?”

“Potentially,” Meghan replied, “and what that would mean or look like.”

Meghan did not reveal any names, noting “I think this would be very damaging to them.” Although, Harry later confirmed to Oprah that The Queen and Prince Philip were not the ones involved in these discussions.

“That conversation I am never going to share,” the Duke of Sussex said, “But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

In addition, Meghan and Harry talked about the way she was treated by the British tabloids and claimed the Institution didn’t come to their defence. “I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” she said, recalling the headlines before their 2018 royal wedding, “but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

Meghan also had a conversation about mental health, remembering a time when she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help,” she said. “I said that, ‘I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.’ And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

The response on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II comes days after the Palace launched an investigation into bullying accusations against Meghan. Last week, The Times reported Jason Knauf, who previously served as Meghan and Harry’s communications secretary, filed a complaint against Meghan in October 2018 and that it was sent to the head of HR. Per the publication, the email, which E! News has not seen or verified, claimed the “Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year” and was “seeking to undermine” the confidence of another employee.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on March 3. “Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

However, a spokesperson for the Sussexes denied the allegations, calling them “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” read a statement to E! News. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”