Jamie’s attorney shares revelation about Britney’s power in conservatorship

Britney Spears has a big say in one aspect of her conservatorship, according to an attorney close to the case. On Tuesday, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Vivian L Thoreen assured fans that her client has the music superstar’s best interest at heart. In fact, she insisted the Grammy winner can work with her own attorney to end the conservatorship.

“Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it,” Jamie’s attorney said in a statement to People. “Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been-conservatorship or not.”

The lawyer added that Jamie “diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court.”

E! News has reached out to Britney’s team for comment and has not heard back. Britney was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008. Last summer, the singer filed court documents stating that she is “strongly opposed” to having her father serve as sole conservator of her estate and would prefer to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in the role. In recent months, the #FreeBritney movement has also grown momentum after “Framing Britney Spears” premiered on FX. The special investigated how one of music’s biggest pop stars ended up under a conservatorship. It also questioned if Jamie is the right person to be managing aspects of Britney’s life.

Jamie’s attorney has maintained that her client wants the best for the A-list artist. As Vivian previously explained to CNN, “Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award. Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.” According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s conservatorship was previously extended to September 2021. A future hearing is scheduled for later this month.